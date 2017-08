ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department is warning residents of a new scam going around.

Police say someone is sending out letters to residents, telling them about supposed code violations involving pools. The letters also say that residents should call the sender for an inspection.

The sender is pretending to be from a building inspector’s office.

Anyone who thinks they received a scam letter can call police at (716) 662-6444.