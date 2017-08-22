Police investigate second case of graffiti on Amherst playground

By Published: Updated:

Amherst, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating another incident involving graffiti on a Williamsville school playground.

The Williamsville School District says graffiti was found spray painted on a playground and wall at Maple East Elementary Monday morning. The graffiti contained racist and foul language, a sexual drawing, “Bills,” and random names, a school spokesperson says.

Amherst police were notified and the graffiti was removed as of Tuesday morning. Two weeks ago parents and community members spoke out after racist graffiti was found on a playground at Windermere Boulevard Elementary School.  police say they do not believe the two incidents are connected.

“We are fully committed to providing a safe, productive learning environment for our students.” Williamsville Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff said.  “We will not stand for destructive acts of hate and intolerance on our school campuses or in our classrooms.”

The district says it is cooperating with the investigation.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s