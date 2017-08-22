Police investigate second case of graffiti on Amherst playground

Amherst, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating another incident involving graffiti on a Williamsville school playground.

The Williamsville School District says graffiti was found spray painted on a playground and wall at Maple East Elementary Monday morning. The graffiti contained racist and foul language, a sexual drawing, “Bills,” and random names, a school spokesperson says.

Amherst police were notified and the graffiti was removed as of Tuesday morning. Two weeks ago parents and community members spoke out after racist graffiti was found on a playground at Windermere Boulevard Elementary School. police say they do not believe the two incidents are connected.

“We are fully committed to providing a safe, productive learning environment for our students.” Williamsville Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff said. “We will not stand for destructive acts of hate and intolerance on our school campuses or in our classrooms.”

The district says it is cooperating with the investigation.