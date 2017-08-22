Sunday to be Record Theatre’s final day of operation

Related Coverage Final Record Theatre location on Main Street to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Record Theatre’s final day of operation will be this Sunday, August 27.

The Main St. store has been in business for nearly 42 years, and was called the “World’s Largest Record Store” when it opened in 1976.

It had more than 25,000 square feet of retail space.

This past March, Record Theatre’s owner, Leonard Silver, died at the age of 90. When he died, there were two Record Theatre stores open.

One of them, the University Plaza location in Amherst, closed this past March.

There were 21 stores in various states during Record Theatre’s height.

Various items remaining after the Buffalo store’s closure will be sold in an online auction.