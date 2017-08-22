Western New York prepares for Eclipse 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re learning the next eclipse in 2024 is good news for Buffalo. It’s happening April 8th, 2024. Western New York is right in the path of totality.

Imagine watching the total solar eclipse from the Maid of the Mist in 2024. It may be a pipe dream right now, But Patrick Kaler, CEO and President of Visit Buffalo-Niagara is already preparing for the thousands of people who will likely travel here.

He said, “I think that’s whats really going to interesting, to see how the community how our tourism industry really embraces it. I think really, it just kind of appeals to everybody because you never know when its going to happen again, or if it will be in somebody’s life time. So I think people really want to experience these unique opportunities that we may not always see.”

Hotels and restaurants were packed in towns that were in the path of totality for Monday’s event. Those are the places where the moon completely covers the sun during an eclipse.

It’s something Kaler plans to capitalize on in 2024. He predicts an economy boost for our area.

He said, “To be able to experience it to see those things in real time, people were doing “Facebook live” during the events, so you have all of those opportunities rather than just watching it on the news.”

It brought people out in droves in little known places like Carbondale, Illinois. And now Kaler says he has 7 years to plan for it here at home.

Kaler said, “We’re looking at all of the different destinations and we will definitely glean from their best practices and what we can incorporate here to really give it that Buffalo flavor that we hope we will get in 2024.”

There are no concrete plans just yet from Visit Buffalo-Niagara. Kaler says his team will start hammering out the details about a year and a half in advance.