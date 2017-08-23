16th annual Buffalo Wing Festival is Sept. 2 and 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Get your Buffalo wing hats ready.

The National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Coca-Cola Field Sept. 2 and 3.

The festival, now in its 16th year, will feature more than 30 regional, national, and international eateries serving over 100 kinds of chicken wings, as well as other festival favorite foods.

Last year, the event attracted 70,000 attendees from all 50 states and 46 countries.

In addition to wings, festival-goers can expect competitive wing-eating contests, amateur cook-offs, pageants, music, children’s entertainment, and a “Bobbing for Wings” competition.

The Buffalo Wing Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets are $5, children eight and under are free.

