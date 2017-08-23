16th annual Buffalo Wing Festival is Sept. 2 and 3

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Get your Buffalo wing hats ready.

The National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Coca-Cola Field Sept. 2 and 3.

The festival, now in its 16th year, will feature more than 30 regional, national, and international eateries serving over 100 kinds of chicken wings, as well as other festival favorite foods.

Last year, the event attracted 70,000 attendees from all 50 states and 46 countries.

In addition to wings, festival-goers can expect competitive wing-eating contests, amateur cook-offs, pageants, music, children’s entertainment, and a “Bobbing for Wings” competition.

The Buffalo Wing Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets are $5, children eight and under are free.

For a full line-up of events and activities, click here. 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s