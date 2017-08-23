$2.4 million grant announced for local mentoring programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A cohort of nine mentoring programs in western New York received a $2.4 million grant from the Ralph. C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the First Niagara Foundation, in partnership with KeyBank.

The grant for Western New York Mentoring Collective was announced on Wednesday.

“The funding from this grant will contribute to improved quality of programs in the region, while also helping to increase the number of mentors working with young people,” Elizabeth Gurney, Executive Director of the First Niagara Foundation, said. “We hope this investment will also serve as an invitation to professionals across all sectors in Western New York to get involved in the mentorship movement, serving as mentors and advising our youth on the path to success.”

Here are the programs that are part of Western New York Mentoring Collective:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County

Buffalo Prep

Classroom Champions

Chautauqua Striders

Compeer

Edge Foundation

Hillside Work-Scholarship

Say Yes Buffalo

Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County

“There’s tremendous value for children to have a caring adult role model, beyond their parents or guardians, to support, guide and empower them on their journey into adulthood,” David Egner, President & CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, said. “We applaud the cohort organizations for their commitment to work together and help close the mentoring gap in Western New York.”