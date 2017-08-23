Allegany County woman charged with Leandra’s Law DWI

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Allegany County woman was charged with a Leandra’s Law DWI in the Village of Bolivar on Tuesday.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle driven by Rebecca A. McDonald, 54, of Richburg, on Plum Street for an equipment violation.

While interviewing McDonald, the smell of an alcoholic beverage was detected. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and transported to the State Police station in Amity, where she recorded a 0.10 percent BAC.

She was charged with a felony due to a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.

She was arraigned in Village of Bolivar Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail/$20,000 insurance bond.

She is due in court 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27.