Another discharge occurs in Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another sewer discharge has taken place in the Niagara River.

An estimated 1.1 gallons of sewage was discharged by the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It is not clear whether or not public areas were affected by the discharge, which happened during a thunderstorm Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

It lasted three hours.

A reason for the occurrence was not listed. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, no steps have been taken to contain the discharge.

Just last week, another discharge occurred because heavy rain created an overflow situation.

Before that, during the last days of July, black “backwash water” was released due to the cleaning of carbon filters at the plant.