BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who ran against Carl Paladino for a seat on the Buffalo School Board will now try to replace him.

Austin Harig will run for the now-vacant seat representing Buffalo’s Park District. He lost to Paladino by only about a hundred votes last year.

Paladino was removed from the school board last week for sharing private school board information.

Last summer, Harig was charged with Assault and Harassment, but those charges were dropped earlier this year.