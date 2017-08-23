Buffalo Kickoff LIVE

News 4 Staff Published:

WIVB is teaming up with WROC this Fall to bring you Buffalo Kickoff LIVE!

The pregame show will air on Sunday mornings at 11:30 before the Buffalo Bills play.

Hosted by WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed, WROC Sports Director Thad Brown, WGR 550 Sports Anchor Sal Capaccio, WIVB Sports Reporter Nick Filipowski and Bills Columnist Scott Pitoniak, the show will debut on Sept. 3.

A special Thursday edition of the show will air on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. prior to the Bills-Jets game that night.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE will air on Nexstar stations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Binghamton, Utica, Elmira, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

