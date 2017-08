BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly couple was killed in an Orleans County vehicle accident on Wednesday.

The couple was driving north on Eagle Harbor Rd. in Barre when they failed to stop, and turned in the direction of a westbound tractor-trailer.

The truck pushed the vehicle into a tree, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s office.

The woman died at the scene, and the man died after being flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The couple has not been identified.