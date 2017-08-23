Erie County Sheriff’s Office partners with Girl Scout to create “Chemo Care Packages”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is helping an Orchard Park Girl Scout with her Silver Award project, creating “Chemo Care Packages” for children battling cancer.

Brianna Odrzywolski, 14, contacted the Sheriff’s Office last month seeking donations for the project. Brianna is collecting toys, blankets, crayons, markers, coloring books, and cash donations to assemble the care packages.

The Sheriff’s Office, and various groups and organizations within the office raised $1,000 for the project, presenting Brianna with the check on Wednesday.

“Last year, I witnessed, up close, the struggles of a cancer patient and the comfort that even small gestures bring people when they are going through treatment, and I know these care packages will lift a lot of spirits,” Sheriff Timothy Howard said in a statement Wednesday.

He also commended Brianna for her project.

“I am moved and inspired by Brianna’s actions and by the deep compassion she has for these brave young men and women,” Howard said.

The groups and organizations that contributed to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office donation were:

ECSO PBA

Teamsters

AFSCME

CSEA

Sheriff’s Reserve Scientific Staff

Deputies and Officers from the Professional Standards Division

The Sheriff’s Office is also donating Deputy Sheriff’s badges and coloring books to Brianna’s Chemo Care Packages.

Brianna will achieve her Silver Award later this year. She will begin delivering the packages in September to Carly’s Club and patients. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.