Medina Railroad Museum Fall Photo Contest

To enter, submit a fall themed picture and description. This can be a fall foliage photo, children in a Halloween costume, a well decorated house or anything else that embodies the fall spirit in Western New York! After the submission period ends everyone will vote on the submissions that you feel best embody fall and whomever gets the most votes wins!

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 Jim’s Steak Out gift card, a family 4 pack of tickets to The Polar Express Train Excursion at Medina Railroad Museum as well as a 43″ LED TV provided by Dirt Cheap TV. A total value of $500!!!