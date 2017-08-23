Five charged in Jamestown following search warrant execution

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five people were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a search warrant execution at a Bush Street basement apartment.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team executed the search warrant at an apartment at 20 Bush St. at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, following an investigation which revealed that the apartment was being used for the sales and trafficking of crystal meth.

Entry was gained to the location with the assistance of the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Multiple people were found inside the residence, as well as two small children. Law enforcement officials also found a quantity of crystal meth inside of the apartment.

The following people were charged:

Jeffrey M. Rigerman, 33, charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts criminally using drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child

Cassandra M. Cole, 24, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a government official, two counts endangering the welfare of a child

Heather L. Diaz, 33, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

An 18-year-old suspect was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia

A fifth suspect ran from the residence as officers entered. Officers pursued the subject, who was apprehended a few blocks away after a brief foot chase. The suspect, Delbert M. Clark, 50, was found to be carrying a replica pistol that turned out to be a CO2 pistol, as well as a small quantity of crystal meth. Clark was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a government official.

All suspects are currently in Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment.