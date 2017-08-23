“Hearts and Hands” in need of more volunteers to drive people in need

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I can’t tell you how wonderful these people are. They have made my life so much better since starting to use their services,” said Connie Trojanczyk, care recipient.

Neighbors helping neighbors is what the city of good neighbors is all about. It’s also the the mission behind a volunteer organization called “Hearts and Hands” that offers rides to the elderly and the disabled at no cost.

“It’s made it possible for me to go to my water fitness classes at the YMCA twice a week,” said Trojanczyk.

“We drive people to grocery stores, to doctor’s appointments, I’ve taken people to the library to have their taxes done,” said Pat Neuman, volunteer.

For recipients like Susan Mazur, the non-profit has been a huge help.

“Lately I’ve been relying on it a lot because I have surgery in a week. So a lot of pre op testings and things and they’ve even brought me like at 6 o’clock at night,” said Susan Mazur, care recipient.

Hearts and Hands has about 750 people who receive services but only 300 volunteers.

“We have a couple hundred people on our wait list and that absolutely shows the need that people are waiting to get these services,” said Eugene Abrahamson, Hearts and Hands Volunteer Manager.

Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage, and say the feeling of giving back is priceless.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to help people out,” said Neuman.

People can volunteer as much as they want, and getting involved is very easy. Go to this link for more information: https://hnhcares.org/