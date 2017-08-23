Netherlands concert cancelled after warning from Spain

The Associated Press Published:
Miles Michaud
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Miles Michaud, lead singer of the California band Allah-Las, performs during the second and last day of the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. A rock venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American rock group Allah-Las because of a “terror threat.” Concert organizer Rotown says on Twitter that the concert on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at the Maassilo venue was cancelled on orders of the police because of the threat. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, file)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Rotterdam police say a concert in the Dutch port city by American rock group Allah-Las has been cancelled because of a “terror threat.”

Rotterdam police did not specify the nature of the threat in a statement Wednesday night.

“Police took this information seriously enough that after discussion with organizers it was decided to cancel the event,” the Rotterdam police statement said.

Concert organizer Rotown said earlier on Twitter that the concert venue, a former grain silo, was being evacuated because of the unspecified threat and concertgoers would get their money back.

Dutch television showed officers in body armor outside Maassilo and what appeared to be members of the band leaving the venue in a white van with a police escort. The band did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The scheduled show by American rock band Allah-Las hadn’t yet started when the decision to cancel it was made.

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles. In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last year, band members said they chose the word Allah, Arabic for God, because they were seeking a “holy sounding” name. They said they didn’t realize it might offend Muslims.

Lead singer Miles Michaud told the newspaper that the group received emails from Muslims around the world who said they were offended. Michaud said the band usually wrote back and explained its intentions were honorable “and mainly they understand.”

The mayor of Rotterdam says police in the port city stopped a van with Spanish license plates containing a number of gas bottles close to the venue of a concert by an American rock band that was cancelled following a threat.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said at a hastily arranged press conference that the van’s driver had been detained and was being questioned on Wednesday night.

Aboutaleb says the concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las was called off after Dutch police received a terror warning from Spanish police.

He declined to give further details on the nature of the warning or where in Spain it came from.

Police in Spain have been investigating the deadly vehicle attacks last week that killed 15 people.

