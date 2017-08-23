New kayak launch open at Ellicott Creek Park

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new kayak launch has been completed at Ellicott Creek Park.

The new launch is in an area that has long been a hot spot for kayak and canoe enthusiasts, a press release from the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry said Wednesday.

The launch is “a lot better than the dirt launching area that had been used and has plenty of nearby parking along with a restroom,” Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Daniel J. Rizzo said.

The launch will be removed in late fall, and re-installed in the spring each year.

