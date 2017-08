BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The non-jury trial for Adolphus Washington, the Buffalo Bills player facing a gun charge after being arrested outside of an Ohio water park earlier this summer, will begin Thursday morning.

The trial will take place in Hamilton County Court in Ohio.

Washington was arrested outside a water park near Cincinnati in July. He has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but police say he was not handling his gun properly.

He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a gun charge in Ohio last month.