Police team up for high-tech crime fighting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Niagara County are joining forces to better fight crime in Western New York. Wednesday morning, all of the police departments in the county signed a memorandums of understanding with the District Attorney’s office, promising to to contribute all of their data to the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center.

The Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center (NICAC) is part of a network of eight high-tech operations in the state, staffed by crime analysts, field intelligence officers, drug intelligence officers, and a range of other specialists, including a dedicated staffer from the DA’s office who just joined the team this week.

Everyone works together in the NICAC facility inside the Niagara Falls Police Department building to crunch data, isolate trends, identify crime hotspots, develop leads in cases, and help police and prosecutors get results.

By having all of the police agencies in Niagara County share all of their data, officials say NICAC’s crime fighting capabilities are strengthened.

“Realistically, officers in Somerset should have the same knowledge of criminal activity as an officer in Niagara Falls,” explained Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti. “That’s really good for us and bad for the bad guys.”

Law enforcement officials are asking members of the public to help them fight the bad guys, too.

Part of the work done in NICAC involves a surveillance network of public and private security cameras around the region, and the more cameras they can use, the better.

County leaders are urging local businesses and residents to register their surveillance cameras with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office as part of a new “Operation Safe Cam” initiative.

Businesses and local residents are urged to share what they have.

“Our goal is to work with the community to help blanket the county with security cameras to assist in criminal investigations,” Wojtaszek said. “Through Operation Safe Cam, our police will know where the cameras are, can access them quicker, and we can solve crimes faster.”

Anyone who wants to register their security camera for this program will soon be able to do so online at http://www.NiagaraCounty.com