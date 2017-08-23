Popular app raising cyberbullying concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The app, Sarahah, was designed by a Saudi Arabian developer as a way for coworkers to leave honest feedback. In fact, when you’re getting ready to use it, it says, “Leave a constructive message.” However, some have been doing anything but.

“The trend is to be leaving things that are hurtful because there is no consequence to it,” said Chris McKenna, the founder of ProtectYoungEyes.com.

The social networking site, Sarahah, allows you to receive anonymous messages from anyone and you can’t reply to them. It also provides you with a link to post anywhere, but it’s commonly used on Snapchat, especially by kids.

“Due to the fact that (Snapchat) gives off this impression that I can kind of do what I want and it will disappear. Just that environment, I think invites riskier behavior from teenagers.”

McKenna said that can lead to cyberbullying.

“Technology invites us to say things with our thumbs that we wouldn’t normally say with our tongues,” he said. “My message to kids is that technology is a lot of fun, but we have to treat it with care and be careful.”

Sarahah has been one of the most downloaded apps in the app store for weeks.

If you want to protect your kids from cyberbullying, experts recommend that you monitor their online activity and ask to follow them on social media sites. That way you can see if an app like Sarahah makes its way into Snapchat.