Powerball Players Dream Big As Jackpot Soars To $700 Million

CBS NEWS Published:
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The excitement was building late Wednesday as jackpot chasers look to cash in on the $700 million Powerball prize.

The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

Although the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million, that’s not stopping people from racing to buy up tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Sandeep Jain owns a convenience store in Forest Hills, Queens, which he says has been bustling for days.

“Every second they’re coming to buy the Powerball,” he said.

