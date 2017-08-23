Preservation organization awarding top projects

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Preservation Buffalo Niagara is recognizing some of the best preservation projects around the city. They’re ranging from Outstanding Commercial Projects which the Turner Brother Lofts is receiving to People’s Choice which is going to the Greetings from Buffalo mural.

“Preservation has many faces,” said Jessie Fisher, the Executive Director for Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “One of the things the awards can do is really inspire that next generation of projects.”

There are more than 90,000 buildings in Buffalo and, according to Fisher, 85% are historic, being built before WWII.

In the last 10 years, more than 7000 buildings have been torn down in the city so Fisher and others at the organization find it important to take time to recognize those who preserve the city’s architecture.

“We look at it like it’s a city full of masterpieces and we want all of them to be restored.”

The award ceremony is going on September 7, 2017 at 6pm at Hotel Henry. Click here for information on the winners and for how to get tickets.

