Prevent thieves from stealing your money by checking Bluetooth settings

TEXAS (WIVB) — As more and more skimming devices pop up at gas stations in our neighborhoods, there’s a way to beat the crooks from stealing your money, and it’s right in the palm of your hand!

All you have to do is click a few buttons on your cell phone.

“So just go to your phone, go to settings, hit Bluetooth. If you see a long string of numbers or letter trying to connect that is probably not good,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said.

So far over 275 skimming machines were uncovered in Florida this year. One of the hardest hit areas is Palm Beach county with around 60, but they can be found anywhere.

“I know there have been skimmers found in Bath, South Dakota,” said Hacker, Jon Waldman.

Waldman is a professional hacker. However, he’s on our side, he helps make banks more secure. He says skimmers have come a long way.

“It’s really cheap and easy for a bad guy to do and utilizing Bluetooth now. They can just be within 30 feet of a skimmer and steal the data that way,” said Waldman.

This means criminals won’t get caught as easily because they don’t have to go back inside the pump to retrieve your information, but it also means your phone can pick up that Bluetooth signal.

“It will broadcast and wait for somebody to connect to it. If you just look on your phone, open up Bluetooth and you see a suspicious looking Bluetooth connection that will give you an idea that maybe something is not right here,” said Waldman.

That’s your cue to go inside and alert the gas station attendant.

By the year 2020, all gas pumps are required to accept debit/credit card EMV chip technology and that’s when gas stations will become liable for skimmers not your bank or credit card company.