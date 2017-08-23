Report: More than half of WNY counties on list of most crime-ridden in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A report by New York Upstate says more than half of the counties in western New York are among the top 25 most crime-ridden ones.

New York has 62 counties. The data measured in the report is from 2016.

Orleans County came in at number 25, with 1,799 crimes per 100,000 people. The county itself had more than 41,582 people living in it during the time these numbers were collected.

Genesee was the next highest local county on the list, ranking at number 14. With a population of 58,937, the county had 2,134 crimes per 100,000 people.

Chautauqua County, where more than 130,700 people lived last year, came in at number eight. They had 2,527 crimes per 100,000 people.

At number five was Erie County. More than 922,500 people were listed as living there. There were 2,798 crimes per 100,000 people.

Of the counties in western New York, Niagara was listed as the most crime-ridden. The report says there were 2,885 crimes per 100,000 people. Niagara County’s population was 212,652.

Schenectady County was at the top of the list, with 3,017 crimes per 100,000 people. The population was listed as 154,604.

MORE | See the full report here.