Rochester mayor hospitalized due to allergic reaction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been hospitalized due to a significant allergic reaction, according to the City of Rochester Communications Director James Smith.

“At Mayor Warren’s request, I can confirm that she has been admitted to the hospital after an allergic reaction,” said Smith. “The Mayor is at Strong Memorial Hospital receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Warren was admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

“I have been in constant contact with the Mayor who is in very good spirits,” added Smith. “She has a large extended family, so, at her request, she is not receiving any other visitors at this time. Everyone at City Hall wishes the Mayor well and looks forward to her return to work. I would ask the media to please respect the Mayor and her family’s privacy while she recovers.”

This story was originally published by Nexstar contributing station WROC.

