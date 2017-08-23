Sabres still in consideration for free agent Will Butcher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are a finalist to land college free agent Will Butcher, according to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Schoen writes the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils are also believed to be finalists for the defenseman.

“Buffalo is still very much in consideration,” Butcher’s agent Brian Bartlett said in a text to News 4 Weekend Sports Anchor Nick Filipowski on Wednesday.

Butcher met with the Sabres on Aug. 18, two days after becoming a free agent.

The 5-10 defenseman earned the reputation as a solid two-way player over his final two seasons.

He won the Hobey Baker (37 points in 43 games) his senior year and captained the Denver Pioneers to the National Championship in April.

“At the start of the summer we tried to improve our defense. With some of the moves at the end of June and start of July we thought we accomplished that,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re still looking to add depth.

“(Butcher) is coming off an amazing year. We certainly have interest. There’s a lot of interest in the league. He’s going through a process to make a decision. We’re excited to be a part of the equation. We’ll see what happens over the next week or so.”

There are plenty of Buffalo connections as Butcher works to make his final decision. He played for new Sabres Head Coach Phil Housley during the Prospects Game in the Queen City back in 2012.

In 2014 and again in 2015, Butcher suited up alongside current Sabres star Jack Eichel and winger Hudson Fasching at IIHF World Junior Championships.

Botterill has been aggressive in his first few months as GM to upgrade the blue line, signing KHL star Victor Antipin and swinging a blockerbuster deal with

Minnesota to bring Marco Scandella to Buffalo.

The new GM also traded for Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu.

Adding Butcher could provide added security and depth in front of Robin Lehner when the season starts in October.