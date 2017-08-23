Sabres still in consideration for free agent Will Butcher

Nick Filipowski, News 4 Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter Published:
Denver's Will Butcher skates the puck up the ice during the first period in the regional semifinals of the NCAA college hockey tournament against Michigan Tech, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Cincinnati. Denver won 5-2. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are a finalist to land college free agent Will Butcher, according to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Schoen writes the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils are also believed to be finalists for the defenseman.

“Buffalo is still very much in consideration,” Butcher’s agent Brian Bartlett said in a text to News 4 Weekend Sports Anchor Nick Filipowski on Wednesday.

Butcher met with the Sabres on Aug. 18, two days after becoming a free agent.

The 5-10 defenseman earned the reputation as a solid two-way player over his final two seasons.

He won the Hobey Baker (37 points in 43 games) his senior year and captained the Denver Pioneers to the National Championship in April.

“At the start of the summer we tried to improve our defense. With some of the moves at the end of June and start of July we thought we accomplished that,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill told reporters on Tuesday.  “We’re still looking to add depth.

“(Butcher) is coming off an amazing year. We certainly have interest. There’s a lot of interest in the league. He’s going through a process to make a decision. We’re excited to be a part of the equation. We’ll see what happens over the next week or so.”

There are plenty of Buffalo connections as Butcher works to make his final decision.  He played for new Sabres Head Coach Phil Housley during the Prospects Game in the Queen City back in 2012.

In 2014 and again in 2015, Butcher suited up alongside current Sabres star Jack Eichel and winger Hudson Fasching at IIHF World Junior Championships.

Botterill has been aggressive in his first few months as GM to upgrade the blue line, signing KHL star Victor Antipin and swinging a blockerbuster deal with

Minnesota to bring Marco Scandella to Buffalo.

The new GM also traded for Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu.

Adding Butcher could provide added security and depth in front of Robin Lehner when the season starts in October.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s