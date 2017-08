TOWN OF AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a robbery suspect turned himself in 12 hours after the crime.

Belmont resident Daniel Butler, 28, was charged with Third-Degree Robbery and jailed on $25,000 bail.

Troopers say he robbed a store in the Town of Amity around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

During the robbery, authorities say he demanded money and partially showed a weapon.