1 winning ticket sold in Powerball jackpot

Dave Becker Published:
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s finally a winner for the massive $758 million Powerball jackpot.

The only winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The winner, whose name has not been released, bought the largest single ticket in U.S. history.

Someone else bought a Powerball ticket in Cheektowaga and won $1 million.

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 6-7-16-23-26, and the Powerball number is 4.  Saturday’s jackpot will be $40 million dollars.

This story was originally published by a Nexstar contributing station.

