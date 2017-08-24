1 winning ticket sold in Powerball jackpot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s finally a winner for the massive $758 million Powerball jackpot.

The only winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The winner, whose name has not been released, bought the largest single ticket in U.S. history.

Someone else bought a Powerball ticket in Cheektowaga and won $1 million.

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 6-7-16-23-26, and the Powerball number is 4. Saturday’s jackpot will be $40 million dollars.

