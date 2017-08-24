2 shot overnight near metro station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two people were shot just after 11 p.m.
The shooting happened near Parker Ave. and Amherst St. One of the people was struck in the hand.
Both went to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.
