8 year anniversary of Buffalo firefighters killed in the line of duty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday marks eight years since two buffalo firefighters, Jonathan Croom and Lt. Charles “Chip” McCarthy, were killed in the line of duty. They were responding to a building fire when the floor collapsed, trapping them inside. Every year, their families and fellow firefighters honor them.

“We gather at the site with firefighters as well around 3:45 in the morning with firefighters there too to commemorate the time he was lost and chip as well,” said Gabriel Croom, Jonathan’s brother.

It’s something the families of Jonathan Croom and fellow firefighter Lt. Charles “Chip” McCarthy do every year.

“Whenever august hits there’s this heaviness that hits on all of us,” said Gabriel.

Thursday marks eight years since both men were killed while responding to a building fire on Genesee Street.

When McCarthy went inside to check for people, the floor collapsed. Croom went inside to find him, but neither of them made it out.

“The last thing that he did was sacrifice himself to save someone else.”

Heusinger says over the years, she not only honors her son and McCarthy…but makes sure to celebrate them.

“We eat together, we laugh, we cry, we sing and they play ball we turn it into more of a festival celebration of his life,” said Heusinger.

She says their fellow firefighters do the same. Until last year, Croom’s locker at sat empty. Although someone else has to use it now, his name still hangs there. There’s also Croom and McCarthy’s picture hanging in every fire station.

“They’re a brotherhood and they stand by each other part of that is never to forget your brother, both of them,” said Heusinger.

Heusinger says the fire service motto now stands forever true.

“It has more meaning than anything today because that’s what he did, that’s what they sacrificed,” said Heusinger.

Firefighters say since the accident, there’s more accountability. Now every firefighter must be accounted for when at the station or out on a call.