AMHERST POLICE: Male suspect dressed in women’s clothing robbed Getzville bank

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO This surveillance footage shows a suspect in the Aug. 24 robbery of Bank of America in Getzville.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police say a male suspect dressed in women’s clothing robbed a bank in Getzville Plaza Thursday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Bank of America at 2305 Millersport Highway at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. He took an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect then left the bank on foot.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Amherst Police, with the assistance of the K9 Unit from the NFTA Police Department, checked the area for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s, with a small build and long black hair (possibly a wig). The suspect was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with “PINK” on the right sleeve and a dog logo on the left chest area, as well as a baseball cap with the words “Pop Warner” on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 716.689.1396.

