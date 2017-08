HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WIVB) — Sears is set to close another 28 K-Mart stores.

U.S.A. Today reports the closures will be in addition to the 330 that have closed, or will close by the end of the year.

Right now, there are only a few K-Marts left in western New York — on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo, West Seneca and Batavia.

It is not clear if those stores will be affected.