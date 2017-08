RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a train in Chautauqua County.

According to NYSP, a 2009 Ford Escape was traveling southbound around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when it traveled through the crossing of a train near Goodrich Street, into the path of the train.

The operator was identified as Marilyn Triana, 58, of Ripley. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.