Depew Police looking for bank robbery suspect

By Published:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Depew Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday on George Urban Boulevard.

The robbery occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the Northwest Savings Bank at 2070 George  Urban Boulevard. According to police, the suspect was dressed as a woman but may have been a male. The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black, about 5’5″, and 120 lbs, and wearing a black baseball cap, a sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Depew Police at 716-685-5793 Ext 6.

