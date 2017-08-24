East side restaurant struggles to rebuild after car plows into storefront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Three years ago, a former corner store at Bailey and Doat became a second chance in more ways than one.

The Bailey Avenue Cafe and Bake Shoppe was a booming business on the city’s east side; it also offered something unique for its staff.

“Those coming out of a prison situation with gainful employment,” explained CEO of Saving Grace Ministries, Terry King.

The Soul Food restaurant is owned by Saving Grace Ministries. King said providing opportunity for those leaving the prison system was a goal for this business.

A few weeks ago, a distracted driver crashed right into the store front.

“So you can see the tire marks,” King explained as he paced around the restaurant’s main entrance.

Thousands of dollars of inventory and equipment were destroyed, but that wasn’t the worst part.

“We had eight employees, we had a number of part time employees. This is a tragic accident that really had impacted us.”

Eric Everett is one of those employees. After serving time, the Bailey Avenue Cafe provided steady income, and a place to do what he loves; cook.

“I was like what am I going to do now because that was my source of income,” Everett said.

He’s doing odd jobs and relying on unemployment for now; he’s worked at the restaurant for a little more than year.

Before this setback, he said business was good.

“Sometime you couldn’t even get in there. You had to stand outside and wait until it cleared out a little.”

It’s going to cost around $60,000 to get the store up and running again, hopefully in about six weeks.

King told us this is a neighborhood staple that can’t afford to be closed for too long.