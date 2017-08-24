Former Tonawanda bus company manager pleads guilty to stealing from company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a bus company while he was employed there.

Robert Kirisits, 53, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft, and second-degree forgery.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, between July 2013 and July 2015, while serving as manager of Tonawanda-based Transpo Bus Services, LLC, Kirisits stole $41,236.18 from the business by diverting checks into his personal bank account and writing unauthorized checks to cash.

Kirisits also used the personal identifying information of the bus company’s owner to obtain a $100,000 loan and forged the owner’s signature on the loan application.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 9.