Former Tonawanda bus company manager pleads guilty to stealing from company

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a bus company while he was employed there.

Robert Kirisits, 53, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft, and second-degree forgery.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, between July 2013 and July 2015, while serving as manager of Tonawanda-based Transpo Bus Services, LLC, Kirisits stole $41,236.18 from the business by diverting checks into his personal bank account and writing unauthorized checks to cash.

Kirisits also used the personal identifying information of the bus company’s owner to obtain a $100,000 loan and forged the owner’s signature on the loan application.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 9.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s