OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Genesee County teen has been indicted on serious charges after being accused of recording under a person’s clothing without consent in January of this year.

A grand-jury indictment also accuses the 17-year-old of placing a video camera in the girls’ locker room at Oakfield-Alabama High School in June.

The teen is charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

The crime is a class E felony, punishable by up to four years in prison.