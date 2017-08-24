Leaders discussing ideas to combat regional poverty level

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders from around the region joined at the Convention Center in downtown Buffalo for the inaugural Poverty Summit.

“I’m not sure that it’s hard [to break out of poverty]; I think it’s near impossible,” said Rev. Kinzer Pointer, the chair of the Erie County Poverty Commission. “Education is the first step.”

And that’s two-fold: enhancing education resources for those living in poverty and educating others who aren’t in poverty about how it impacts those around them.

“As a society, we don’t give families a lot of support that is necessary to help them move,” said the Reverend. “What we’re discovering is that people who live in poverty know how to get out of it but they’re dragged down by so many different sides in an effort to find it themselves.”

According to the latest U.S. Census, 50% of Buffalo children are being raised in poverty. Rev. Pointer says it’s cyclical and systematic and needs to be addressed now to help future generations.

“This is not something you can tip and be effective,” said Rev. Pointer. “It’s going to take millions [of dollars] and a long term commitment.”