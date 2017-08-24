McDermott talks player improvement before Bills play Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ head coach detailed which players are doing better and which ones probably won’t be in Saturday’s game.

Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke on Thursday morning, saying OT Jordan Mills has the flu, and that WR Jordan Matthews and OT Cordy Glenn aren’t expected to play this weekend.

Penalties in practice are few but refs are still here. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/n0K0OZNOdU — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) August 24, 2017

During Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dion Dawkins will start at left tackle, McDermott said.

He continued by making comments about linebacker Reggie Ragland, who he says is working hard at getting better. According to McDermott, Ragland’s best football playing is ahead of him.

In order to pull out a win, McDermott says the team has to have everything right.

RB LeSean McCoy was another topic of discussion.

Starters should play a series into the third quarter including McCoy. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/9P98QPXl6O — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) August 24, 2017

McDermott said that the team is not in a position to trade him.

Vladimir Ducasse will start this week, according to McDermott.

Right Guard is still an open competition. Ducasse will start this week. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/C30rjFEuhx — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) August 24, 2017

Later, McDermott talked about QB Tyrod Taylor, who he says is doing better after Philadelphia’s game last week.

The Bills will take on the Ravens on August 26 at 7 p.m.