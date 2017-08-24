Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you bought a ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at the Kwik Fill at Harlem and Cleveland, check your numbers.

Someone bought a million dollar winning ticket there this week.

“Wow, that’s great!” said Maria Ortiz, as she was walking by the Kwik Fill Thursday morning. “And we usually buy tickets here, too.”

“I like it because I spend my money here. I’m a regular customer here, so if fortune comes this close, maybe one day it will be me,” said another Kwik Fill patron, Joe Jones.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 6-7-16-23-26 with a Powerball of 4. One ticket, sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts, matched all of the numbers, winning the jackpot prize of $758.7 million, the highest jackpot prize ever.

The million dollar prize is for a ticket that matches the five regular numbers but not the Powerball.

A total of three million dollar tickets were sold in New York State, including the one at the Kwik Fill in Cheektowaga.

“Can you imagine a life changing event for two bucks?” said Kwik Fill customer Roy Spring as he filled up his gas tank Thursday morning.

Several customers told News 4 they had thoughts about how they’d spend a million dollars. “I’d probably buy myself a large sailboat,” Spring said.

“I just want to live happy. Comfortable,” Jones said. “Oh, I would take care of my grand kids and great grand kids. That’s what I really would do.”

“I think I would pay all my debts that I have, and pay my daughters mortgages, and maybe take a trip,” said Ortiz.

Keep in mind, the million dollar ticket holder won’t walk away with a full million dollars.

The federal government collects 25% taxes on lottery winnings. New York State takes 8.82%. After taxes, the payout on the million dollar ticket will be about $662,000.

Had the jackpot ticket been sold in New York State, the post-tax payout would be about $502 million. The winner in Massachusetts will get more than that, since Massachusetts’ tax rate for lottery winnings is only 5%.

A lot of Western New Yorkers say they wouldn’t know what to do with hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I would do a lot of good in the community. A lot of people need help and that’s what that money is good for. I couldn’t possibly spend that much money in my life time or my grandchildren’s lifetime,” Spring said.

Neither the jackpot prize nor the million dollar prize won in Cheektowaga have been claimed at this point.

You can buy your ticket now for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday. The estimated top prize for that one is $40 million.