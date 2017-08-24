Mother who abandoned baby indicted on three felony charges, including attempted murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – The 17-year-old mother who allegedly abandoned her eight-month-old baby in a plastic bag behind a home on Walnut Street has been indicted on three felony charges by a Chemung County grand jury.

Harriette Hoyt was indicted today on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony; reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony; and abandonment of a child, a class E felony.

It’s alleged that Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, abandoned her baby in a plastic bag behind 609 Walnut St., in the City of Elmira on Saturday, August 5.

Police say that the baby was left in the bag for over 72 hours before being found on Tuesday, August 8.

The baby has since been released from hospital and placed with a foster family.

If convicted of all three charges, Hoyt faces over 20 years in prison.

She is set to reappear in court at a later date.

