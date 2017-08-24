Shady Sounds off on Kaepernick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – LeSean McCoy made headlines following Thursday’s practice, sharing his beliefs on why Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.

On Wednesday roughly 1,000 protestors rallied outside of NFL headquarters in New York City.

They believe he is being blackballed because of kneeling during the national anthem last season.

McCoy, who is never afraid to speak his mind, told reporters the quarterback’s play is a factor as to why he’s still not on a roster.

“It’s a lot more than just, he is not on a team because he didn’t stand for the national anthem,” McCoy said.

“I think it’s more than that. That may have something to do with it. I think it also has a lot to do with his play. I’m sure a lot of teams would want him as their starting quarterback. It’s the chaos that comes with it, I mean it’s a lot to try to win and not have a distraction on the team.

“There are certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and there’s other players that there not good enough that their worth it, I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team and all the attention that comes along with it.”