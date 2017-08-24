Shady Sounds off on Kaepernick

Nick Filipowski Published: Updated:
LeSean McCoy, de los Bills de Buffalo, celebra luego de anotar en un acarreo, durante el partido ante los Bengals de Cincinnati, el domingo 20 de noviembre de 2016 (AP Foto/Gary Landers)

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – LeSean McCoy made headlines following Thursday’s practice, sharing his beliefs on why Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.

On Wednesday roughly 1,000 protestors rallied outside of NFL headquarters in New York City.

They believe he is being blackballed because of kneeling during the national anthem last season.

McCoy, who is never afraid to speak his mind, told reporters the quarterback’s play is a factor as to why he’s still not on a roster.

“It’s a lot more than just, he is not on a team because he didn’t stand for the national anthem,” McCoy said.

“I think it’s more than that. That may have something to do with it.  I think it also has a lot to do with his play.  I’m sure a lot of teams would want him as their starting quarterback.  It’s the chaos that comes with it, I mean it’s a lot to try to win and not have a distraction on the team.

“There are certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and there’s other players that there not good enough that their worth it, I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team and all the attention that comes along with it.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s