Sheriff: Erratic driver found with marijuana, mushrooms and fireworks

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Orchard Park was arrested after authorities say they found drugs, an open alcohol container and fireworks in his vehicle.

Deputies with the Erie County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of an erratic driver in Chestnut Ridge Park. They say he almost hit a jogger and a park employee.

Christopher Wendt, 19, was later found near a park shelter. Deputies say that in his vehicle, a marijuana bong was in plain sight.

A narcotics detection dog was brought in, leading to the discovery of drugs, authorities say.

According to deputies, they found marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, fireworks and an open container of alcohol.

Wendt is facing possession-related charges and was accused of consuming alcohol in a county park without a permit.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

