Soccer booming as school and city demographics change

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the Orchard Park Soccer Complex, dozens of players from Buffalo’s International Prep School are passing around the ball, running through drills before their scrimmage against East Aurora.

“I just like the game,” said Abdullahi Hussein, a senior forward on the team.

He’s been a part of the varsity team since 8th grade and started playing the game when he was five years old and living in Africa.

“We had to leave there and go to a camp,” said Abdullahi.

He moved to the United State from Kenya in 2005 escaping the war going on in his home country. He doesn’t remember much about the refugee camp his family was located in before moving the U.S. but recalls finding solace in playing soccer, escaping what was happening around him by playing some pick-up.

“Soccer is my motivation; it makes me happy,” said Abdullahi. “It gets everything off of me.”

The forward has been a leader on and off the field. He’s been helping his teammates, who all have similar stories, adjust to the school and living in Buffalo. The I-Prep varsity and JV teams have 58 boys on the rosters — all of whom immigrated to Buffalo from different countries. Those numbers are reflective of those of the students sitting in the Buffalo Public Schools classrooms.

As the demographics are changing, soccer is booming and interest in football is dwindling. Around a handful of BPS high schools have varsity football teams while nearly all of them are able to house varsity and JV soccer teams.

“All of the schools are getting more and more international and they’re getting better at soccer,” said Tony Alessi, I-Prep/s head coach.

Alessi used to coach Grover’s football team until it dissolved several years ago due to lack of interest.

“Let’s just say I never had 58 guys come out for football!” exclaims the coach who adds that the interest in soccer has nearly doubled in the last year.

Alessi says having an entirely international team can be challenging at times; his varsity team represents nine different countries. At one point during the scrimmage, which they lost 1-0, Alessi asked his bench if anyone speaks the same language as his goalie who is recovering from a wrist injury; due to the language barrier, he couldn’t find out if his player was feeling alright.

The head coach says he’s taking away a lot from coaching the team.

“It’s an accomplishment for them to be here and for them to make the soccer team is even bigger.”

And he finds it encouraging to watch young men, from all different backgrounds, join together, learning from each other, working toward one goal – winning.

“That’s all they care about – soccer. They don’t pay attention to anything else going on around them.”