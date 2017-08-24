Support Boys & Girls Club while you get “back to school” deals at Niagara Falls Outlets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y (WIVB) — From now through Labor Day weekend you can save big at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls as you get ready to send kids back to school.

“A lot of the retailers are offering special student teacher discounts so if you stop by guest services and pick up the special offer sheet you’ll score some great deals and a lot of our retailers including Gap and J.Crew are up to 60% off right now,” said Meghan Ayers, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls Marketing Manager.

Shoppers can upload a photo of their back to school finds at the Outlets Facebook page with the hash tag #ShareFashionably for a chance to score cash and support local students.

“Every Friday from now through September 1st we’ll pick a random winner to win a $50 mall gift card and for every entry we will donate $5 to the Boys & Girls Club,” said Ayers.

The Boys & Girls Club is also collecting school supply donations at the Outlets. Everything from backpacks to crayons, colored pencils, glue, folders, and basic necessities for school.

“As soon as we get a backpack in our hand they’re out the door to a family that we know,” said Rebecca Vincheski, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club Chief Professional Officer.

“It’s going to help us tremendously. Cause what I can’t get Ms. Becky and Ms. Diana at the Boys & Girls Club always have my back. It is very expensive and the lists get longer every year. So we have to help out our teachers by getting the supplies and it’s hard but we do what we have to do for our kids,” said Tina Pugh of Niagara Falls.

You can drop off school supply donations at Guest Services in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. The Boys & Girls club is hoping to fill up 500 backpacks with school supplies to give to families in need in Niagara Falls.

For more information on how you can help the Boys & Girls Club, go to http://www.nfbgc.org/