Thousands missing from county golf course, former employee under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- An Erie County golf course is out more than $13,000 according to an audit released by the comptroller’s office last week.

“It is incredibly suspicious that a large amount of cash went missing, and now there’s an active ongoing criminal investigation,” Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychaliw said Thursday.

The possible theft from the Grover Cleveland Golf Course in Amherst occurred sometime last year; Mychaliw said it’s possible more funds are missing.

The comptroller pointed to 2013, when he suggested the county update its cash policies by requiring county employees to make deposits daily.

“This is very clear in black and white. I made very specific recommendations to this administration in 2013 to clean up it’s act when it comes to the handling of cash. My question would be is, why didn’t you listen to me in 2013?” Mychaliw said.

It’s unclear whether or not that specific policy was in place at the time the money went missing, but according to officials from the county executive’s office, that has been a practice for some time.

A spokesperson for County Executive Mark Poloncarz told News 4 the Parks Department took action right away, and terminated that employee in December of last year.

News 4 reached out to the Erie County Sheriff and the Erie County District Attorney; both are aware of the incident and are investigating.

There have been instances of county employees suspected of stealing money in the past; in those cases the individuals were charged with a crime.

This former golf course employee has not yet been charged at this time.

News 4 will continue to update this developing story.

 

