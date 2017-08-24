Three people hurt in crash involving BPD cruiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say two officers and a civilian were taken to ECMC with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a police cruiser overnight.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Doat and Bailey.

Our News 4 crew on the scene saw heavy front-end damage to the police cruiser and signs that the air bags in that vehicle had deployed. A maroon SUV nearby had front and side damage.

Police are still investigating to piece together what led to this crash.

The vehicles were towed from the scene by around 4:30 a.m. And Bailey Avenue reopened for traffic.

Bailey was closed between Genesee and Doat for a couple hours while accident investigators worked at the scene.

