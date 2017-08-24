Up to $15,000 reward offered for info in April homicide case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for a an April 15 homicide in the city.

Lonnie Lard Anthony, 44, was shot and killed at 9:57 p.m. April 15 while sitting in a car at 161 Dodge St.

Buffalo Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information, Buffalo Police are offering $1,500, and a private citizen is offering $12,500.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.