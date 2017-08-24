Will Butcher could make NHL decision by Sunday

Free agent defenseman Will Butcher could make a final decision on where he’ll begin his NHL career on Sunday, his agent confirmed to News 4 Weekend Sports Anchor Nick Filipowski on Thursday.

“I’d say that’s the plan, but not set in stone,” his agent Brian Bartlett said in a text.

NHL.com Mike Morreale was the first to report the news.

Butcher, who declined to sign with the Colorado Avalanche, became a free agent on August 16th when his rights expired.

The Sabres and Butcher met on August 18.

According to multiple reports, Butcher narrowed his options down to the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday Bartlett told News 4 the Sabres were “still very much in consideration,” for the defenseman’s services.

Butcher won the Hobey Baker, as college hockey’s best player, guiding the Denver Pioneers to the national championship in April.