BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Celery came to Wake Up! on Friday morning, but its racing competitors at the Buffalo Bisons games weren’t happy to see him there.

The Bisons Chicken Wing tweeted this:

Saw that the quitter @BisonsCelery was going to get tips from the @news4buffalo #News4WakeUp crew! Hahaha! Don't bother, it's hopeless!!! — Bisons Wing (@BisonsWing) August 25, 2017

Here’s who viewers think will win Wednesday’s race at the game:

54% say Celery

22% say Chicken Wing

14% say Blue Cheese

10% say Atomic Wing

Hear more about Celery’s upcoming retirement in the video above.